Armenia hosts CTF EVN cyber security event

YEREVAN. – Armenia for the first time is hosting an event run by CTF EVN cyber security event.

The number of participants exceeded expectations with more than 100 registered participants and about 25 teams, said Marie Barseghyan, a representative of Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), one of the CTF EVN organizers.

“Our organization is focused on the development of information technology, while information security is an integral part of the process all over the world. Armenia is no exception. We have several projects related to cyber security, and we were pleased to find professionals who share our interest,” Barseghyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Event is organized by Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), 1guard Security LLC and Microsoft Armenia, in cooperation with Monitis Armenia, Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center - ISTC, Metronom.

The competition is held as a game and lasts 24 hours. Players are invited to ask questions and solve a number of problems of varying complexity. The tasks involve such aspects as the information security, cryptography, steganography, binary analysis, engineering analysis, web, mobile and network security. The results will be announced on Sunday. The best teams will receive prizes.