Drug lord El Chapo complains about conditions of US prison

Mexico’s most famous drug lords Joaquin “El Chapo» Guzman complained about custody conditions.
As BBC reported, El Chapo, who was extradited to the United States about two weeks ago, was held in a maximum security prison.
The drug lord managed to escape twice from prison in Mexico. However, his lawyers stated that her client has been denied marital visits and is largely kept in solitary confinement.
In her opinion, such measures are excessive.
Guzman's 27-year-old wife Emma Coronel, former beauty queen, came to the U.S. about 2 weeks ago but managed to see him only in the courtroom.