News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 05
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Hawaii can legalize prostitution
23:19, 04.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Hawaii can legalize prostitution, reports abcnews. The local legislators may decriminalize prostitution in the case of adoption of a bill that would legalize the purchase of sexual services, as well as pimping.

In addition, this bill will cancel the ban on local police to have sex with prostitutes during the investigation. At the same time, the local human rights activists believe, that the adoption of this bill will complicate the work of the police, as it will become more difficult to prove the use of violence in this industry.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news