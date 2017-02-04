Hawaii can legalize prostitution, reports abcnews. The local legislators may decriminalize prostitution in the case of adoption of a bill that would legalize the purchase of sexual services, as well as pimping.
In addition, this bill will cancel the ban on local police to have sex with prostitutes during the investigation. At the same time, the local human rights activists believe, that the adoption of this bill will complicate the work of the police, as it will become more difficult to prove the use of violence in this industry.