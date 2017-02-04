News
Customs and Border Protection allows entering US from seven Muslim countries
18:38, 04.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed airlines about the possibility to enter the U.S. from seven Muslim countries, BBC reported

The Qatar Airways airline stated that they will start the admission of passengers on board immediately.

According to the decision of customs service, citizens of seven Muslim countries will be able to cross border of the U.S. in accordance with their documents (valid visas or green cards).

The decision of customs service became known only several hours later after the federal court in Seattle suspended the Trump’s immigration order.

A bit later, the White House reported about intention of Ministry of Justice to challenge this decision. The ministry called the Trump’s immigration order  lawful and appropriate.

Earlier it was reported that the president’s order suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

