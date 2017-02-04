News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
10 people killed in Afghanistan avalanche
18:10, 04.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

About ten people were killed and 12 more were injured in the avalanche, which occurred in one of the villages in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan, Xinhua reported quoting Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provincial head Syed Abdullah Dehqan

According to preliminary information, ten people, including women and children died. The death toll could increase as 18 houses in the remote settlement were destroyed as a result of the natural disaster. According to the official, a rescue team has been sent to the affected area

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 7 die in Indonesian vessel capsizing
“Search for missing persons is underway...
 Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Iran
One of the passengers had health problems...
 Armenian inmate escapes from medical center
Suren Grigoryan was taken to Armenia medical center...
 Attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus
On February 2 and 3 there took place attacks on the Russian embassy in Damascus…
 Greece to investigate circumstances of death of refugees on Lesbos island
The Greek authorities are investigating the circumstances of death of three refugees in the refugee camp on the island of Lesbos...
 Body of man found in Armenia’s capital
According to preliminary reports, he was homeless...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news