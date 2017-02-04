10 people killed in Afghanistan avalanche

About ten people were killed and 12 more were injured in the avalanche, which occurred in one of the villages in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan, Xinhua reported quoting Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provincial head Syed Abdullah Dehqan
According to preliminary information, ten people, including women and children died. The death toll could increase as 18 houses in the remote settlement were destroyed as a result of the natural disaster. According to the official, a rescue team has been sent to the affected area