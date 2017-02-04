European Court to consider complaint filed by Andrias Ghukasyan

YEREVAN. – The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will consider complaint filed by Andrias Ghukasyan who is charged with organization of mass disorder in Armenia, his lawyer Karen Mezhlumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“We challenge the legality of the arrest of Ghukasyan that also violates other rights, in particular the right to participate in political processes,” the lawyer said.
According to him, the complained was filed to the ECtHR on January 18.
“We have asked the court to consider the case on an expedited basis,” said the lawyer.