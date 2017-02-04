Russian Foreign Ministry concerned over situation in Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Ministry is concerned over the situation in Afghanistan connected with the spread of influence of the Islamic State terrorist group and growth of opposition’s militant activity in the country, the Foreign Ministry said in connection with the working visit by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani to Moscow, due on February 7.
He noted that they watched closely the situation with security in Afghanistan and were concerned about the growing combat and terrorist activities of the armed opposition. Great concerns were caused by the spread of influence of the Islamic State group, its aspirations to acquire other units of the armed opposition.
Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia was ready to promote process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan in the framework of consultations on the Afghani problems.