Trump on cover page of Der Spiegel with beheaded head of Statue of Liberty

Customs and Border Protection allows entering US from seven Muslim countries

Heritage: Raffi Hovhannisian to join parliamentary race

Lithuania defense minister reiterates the need of peaceful settlement in Karabakh

10 people killed in Afghanistan avalanche

US diplomat commends Karabakh Ombudsman for attitude towards Azerbaijani captive

Drug lord El Chapo complains about conditions of US prison

Russian Foreign Ministry concerned over situation in Afghanistan

NYT: Trump’s scheme for management of his assets not save him from conflict of interests

European Court to consider complaint filed by Andrias Ghukasyan

Armenia hosts CTF EVN cyber security event

Armenian school child from Istanbul to participate in NASA training

Armenia to get 5.3-million euro loan from KfW for agriculture insurance

Armenian lawyer wins first prize in France for defending American girl

At least 7 die in Indonesian vessel capsizing

European Parliament to hold hearing on human rights in Azerbaijan

Glendale councilman Zareh Sinanyan to seek second term in 2017

Armenian arrested in Canada may face up to 5 years in jail

Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Iran

Armenian inmate escapes from medical center

ANCA urges US Ambassador to publicly support MCC grant to Armenia

Newspaper: Khachatur Kokobelyan and Hrant Bagratyan meet with Armenian President

Martin Schulz resigns as European Parliament head, refuses to take compensation

Newspaper: Alexander Arzumanyan will not take part in parliamentary elections

British expert found Alexander the Great’s will in Armenian text?

Two complaints on Lapshin case to be filed in Belarus Supreme Court

Justice Department to challenge federal judge's block on travel ban

Karabakh army: Rise in tension observed at night (PHOTO)

Federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban

Lukasheno: My tie is made overseas, but briefs are local

Attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus

Indian crooks earn $ 550 million in social networks

Karl Lagerfeld’s toy version of his cat

Number of Armenian citizens visiting Georgia grew 31% in January

Photos of Demirtas with his family members in prison

EEU migrants with no working contracts to be deported from Russia

Paparazzi spot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands

Trump: France is on edge again. Get smart U.S.

Customs officers find more than 700 kilos of cocaine in Hamburg port

US imposes new sanctions against Iran

Freight forwarder suddenly dies at wheel in Yerevan

Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet has new director

First 30 food safety specialists trained by U.S. program in Armenia

Garo Paylan warns Turkish authorities over constitutional referendum

Canada FM: We have developed rich and meaningful ties with Armenia

Greece to investigate circumstances of death of refugees on Lesbos island

U.S. Embassy: No changes made for Armenia nationals and dual nationals after Trump’s order

Trump continues mocking Schwarzenegger

Kremlin: Introduction of border zones to have no consequences for citizens of Russia and Belarus

Lukashenko “washes his hands” of Lapshin: Azerbaijan, Russia and Israel will decide his fate

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani captive’s rights will be exercised according to European Convention

Armenia’s Heritage Party to take part in upcoming parliamentary elections through alliance

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani captive made no complaints

Lukashenko sees no grounds for not handing Lapshin over to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani captive Elnur Husseinzade detained

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Armenia PM: My family will make $500,000 USD investment in Shirak development

Turkish journalist advertises Armenia

Body of man found in Armenia’s capital

Ambassador: It is necessary to establish strong cooperation between Vilnius and Yerevan

Man shouts Allahu Akbar before attacking French soldier at Louvre

Armenia president and European Commission official discuss EU-Armenia talks

Russia MFA: Karabakh conflict is a direct threat to national security of Armenia, Azerbaijan

Piotr Świtalski: EU is number one donor of Armenia

The Guardian: Council of Europe urged to investigate Azerbaijan bribery allegations

French soldier shoots man armed with knife at Louvre

Echo of Moscow: Lapshin case can become awful precedent for Russian citizens

Zakharova about Lapshin: Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is inadmissible

Turkey accuses Greece of conducting military drills on Kos island

12 Armenian wineries to participate in Moscow exhibition

Emergency situation in Armenia: Dozens of cars got stuck in snowstorm

Ucom keeps on following up and supporting “Armath” engineering laboratories

North Korea’s State Security Minister charged with corruption

Armenian Americans: More efforts needed for progress on US-Armenia economic relations

Campaign in support of political prisoners in Azerbaijan organized in US

Iran MFA: Iran’s missile tests not contradicting UN resolution

Turkey confirms Erdogan's visit to Moscow

Uber CEO leaves US president’s economic advisory board

23-year-old young man falls from fourth floor in Yerevan

Pentagon chief: US to stand with Seoul

Azerbaijan fires over 440 shots at night (PHOTO)

Fallon: Russia is testing NATO and the West

Ruzgar Aliev becomes victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris

Armenia President: Engaging in politics requires having good knowledge (PHOTOS)

Astana will host first meeting of Joint Operations Group on Syrian issue

Kremlin considers, it is too early to assess weakening of sanctions on FSB

UN urges Europe to take decisive steps towards protection of migrants and refugees

Putin has guaranteed energy supplies to Hungary

Belarus FM: Moscow has not put Minsk on notice about creation of border zone

Armenia ex-PM expelled from ruling party council

Director General: Armenia and EU are on their way to final talks over framework agreement

US authorities ease sanctions against Russian FSB

US police suppress riot in Smyrna prison

69% of French think that Francois Fillon should withdraw from race

Official: Armenia Defense Minister’s visit to Iran will foster cooperation between states

Danielsson: Judicial reforms are one of spheres of Armenia-EU framework agreement

Iran’s response will depend on Trump’s position

Pokemon Go earns first billion

Official: EU and Armenia have great potential for cooperation

Barack Obama's daughter is intern for $9 per hour in Hollywood