Lithuania defense minister reiterates the need of peaceful settlement in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the Minister of National Defence of Lithuania Raimundas Karoblis.

The Ambassador stressed that a stable and intensive cooperation was established as a result of the agreements signed in 2002 and 2012 in the field of defense.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mr. Mkrtchyan noted that Armenia together with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group is taking efforts to create conditions to promote the process. The Ambassador added that Azerbaijan’s periodical ceasefire violations delay the possibility of a peaceful settlement.

The Minister reiterated the principled position of Lithuania regarding the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides noted importance of cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries within NATO individual partnership program. Armenian diplomat thanked the Lithuanian side for their assistance in the framework of educational programs in the military sector and a willingness to share their experience.