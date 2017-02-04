Selected delegates of Innovation Forum of European Youth Parliament in Armenia will go to Norway

The purpose of the first Armenian Innovation Forum of the European Youth Parliament is not only to give an opportunity for young people from Armenia to present and discuss their ideas as members of the Parliament but also to present their own initiatives to the local and foreign companies, told the main organizer of the forum in Armenia Tatevik Mkrtumian in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am. According to her, one of the projects of the last year is now being used in the activities of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Today, on February 4, Yerevan hosted the official opening ceremony of the first Armenian Innovation Forum of the European Youth Parliament under the slogan "Innovations Today" with the support of the EU Delegation to Armenia. During 4 days 120 participants, including students and teachers will discuss the most urgent issues of social entrepreneurship and innovative ways to address them.

It’s not only the Armenians that attended the forum but also students and enthusiasts from the European Union. The fight against corruption, the integration of migrants in the labor market, the role of women in science and economy, the development of the digital single market, as well as food safety issues are on the agenda. It is noteworthy, that the format of the discussions has changed. Usually, the participants have been provided with the formulas, i.e. have been introduced with samples of decisions, resolutions adopted by the EU. However, this time they were free to present their own projects.

After 4 days, the participants included in the six commissions will present their projects to the international office of the European Youth Parliament and the members of the EU delegation in Armenia. The most successful initiatives will be suggested to a number of local companies and organizations for further application.

By the end of the forum, the elected delegates will have an opportunity to represent Armenia at the main international forum of the European Youth Parliament, which will take place in April this year in Norway. The Forum is co-financed by the European Union, the Organization of the Red Cross in Armenia, and the Armenian branch of Oxfam.