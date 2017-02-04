News
Azerbaijani traffic police officer was kidnapped together with his car
21:48, 04.02.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Society, Incidents

On February 3, the Inspector of the Traffic Police Department of Baku Alish Kerimov was kidnapped together with his service car, informs Report.

The preliminary investigation found out, that the kidnappers forced him into an unknown Mercedes. Kerimov’s service car was found in the morning, where the robbers left a note with curses and threats.

After police had examined the videos from surveillance cameras, they found out, that the kidnappers were chasing the patrol car of the kidnapped police officer. The Mercedes with unknown numbers was caught on the camera only twice. The police continue searching the kidnapped policeman. The investigation is trying to establish the motives and identities of the robbers.

