Delegate of European Youth Parliament of Armenia: In Armenia people prefer to bring everything to end

In Armenia people like to discuss the issue until the end, until things become clear, and they find a solution, told a student of Dilijan college and a delegate of the European Youth Parliament of Armenia Artem Karankevich in his interview with News-NEWS.am.
Karankevich confessed, forums held in different countries are different. "I participated in many international forums and every time was caught in sensing the national coloring of the country. It is difficult to describe its specifics. I simply feel it intuitively. For example, in Armenia, I noticed that guys like to bring everything to end, until things become clear and the solution is found. This is your specific feature, and I love it ", said Karankevich.
As reported earlier, on February 4, Yerevan’s launched the official opening ceremony of the first Armenian Innovation Forum of the European Youth Parliament under the slogan "Innovations Today" with the support of the EU Delegation to Armenia. During 4 days 120 participants, including students and teachers will discuss the most urgent issues of social entrepreneurship and innovative ways to address them.
The selection for the participation in the forum is held at three stages: regional, national, and international. The selected delegates will have an opportunity to represent Armenia at the main international forum of the European Youth Parliament, which will take place in April this year in Norway. In the meanwhile, the projects that will win in the international stage will be presented in the form of ready-made resolutions for consideration by the members of the EU at their headquarters in Berlin.