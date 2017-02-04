Trump comments on court's decision to suspend his decree

The US President Donald Trump commented on the court's decision to suspend his immigration policy decree. " The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! " Trump wrote in his Twitter.
" When a country is no longer able to say, who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety and security - big trouble!” he said in another tweet.
As previously reported, the federal judge in Seattle has suspended the migration decree. The decree is suspended across the country unless the lawsuit filed to the court by the local prosecutor's office is examined.