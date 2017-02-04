News
ANM will participate in parliamentary elections in block of Tsarukyan
19:31, 04.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian National Movement on 4 February has made a final decision to participate in the parliamentary elections with "Tsarukyan" bloc.

The head of the party Ararat Zurabyan from the same block will run in the territorial constituency of Kentron-Nork Marash, Erebuni, told the ANM board member Karen Karapetyan to Armenian News -NEWS.am.

About 10 members of the board will be included in the electoral list. The board member of the Armenian National Movement Hovhannes Igityan, to our knowledge, has not yet given a definitive answer about his participation in the elections in "Tsarukyan" block; he still hesitates. A former foreign minister of Armenia Alekasandr Arzumanyan has already informed, that he will not participate in the parliamentary elections, as the block hasn’t been formed in accordance with his ideological principles.

Alexander Arzumanyan did not even take part in the meeting of the Armenian National Movement. It is possible that he will leave the party.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
