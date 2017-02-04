Iranian general: If our opponent makes mistake, our missiles will come down on them

The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to defend their country, in case the enemy makes a mistake. This was stated by the Commander of the Iranian Guard's airspace division Amir Ali Hajizadeh during a large-scale air defense training, which began on February 4, reports Tasnim.
He called the statements of the US officials a nonsense. "With the knowledge I have about the capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces and about ourselves, I’d say with confidence that foreign threats against the Islamic Establishment (of Iran) are futile,” he said.
According to him, the US rhetoric in connection with Iran's missile tests is a reason to show their hostility towards Iran. " Should the enemy make a mistake, our missiles will come down on them," said the general.