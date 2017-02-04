Several thousand demonstrators in London protest Trump’s visit

On February 1, several thousand demonstrators went to the streets of London to protest the US President's visit to London, reports The Associated Press.
The protesters walked about 3 kilometers from the US Embassy in London to the Parliament premises. The activists demanded to block the invitation of Trump, reports Interfax.
As reported earlier, the UK e-petition to abolish the official visit of the US president to London has already collected more than 1.8 million signatures. The British Parliament, in its turn, have scheduled a hearing on the petition on February 20. However, the British government announced, that they will not recall the invitation addressed to Trump.