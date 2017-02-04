News
Several thousand demonstrators in London protest Trump’s visit
23:02, 04.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

On February 1, several thousand demonstrators went to the streets of London to protest the US President's visit to London, reports The Associated Press.

The protesters walked about 3 kilometers from the US Embassy in London to the Parliament premises. The activists demanded to block the invitation of Trump, reports Interfax.

As reported earlier, the UK e-petition to abolish the official visit of the US president to London has already collected more than 1.8 million signatures. The British Parliament, in its turn, have scheduled a hearing on the petition on February 20. However, the British government announced, that they will not recall the invitation addressed to Trump.

