State Department: Citizens with visas from 7 Muslim countries can enter US
22:23, 04.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Citizens with visas from 7 Muslim countries, who fell under the immigration decree of the President of the USA Donald Trump, now can travel to the US, announced the US State Department, reports Reuters.

" We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas... Those individuals with visas that were not physically canceled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid, " said an official representative of the State Department, reports Gazeta.

As reported earlier, a number of airline companies around the world began allowing passengers from the seven Muslim countries who have been banned from entering the United States under the immigration decree of US president Donald Trump to join their flights to the US.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
