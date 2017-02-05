News
Strong wind stops rollercoaster in Abu Dhabi during ascent
14:39, 05.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The strong wind caused the rollercoaster in Abu Dhabi to abruptly stop.

The incident occurred on Flying Aces – a rollercoaster that opened last year featuring the world’s tallest inverted loop and steepest and fastest cable lift, The National reports.

A safety feature stopped the mechanism and the rollercoaster train stopped amid the initial ascent. It took rescuers about 3.5 minutes per passenger to safely take them down. Overall, 24 guests were rescued.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place on Friday when the wind speed reached 75kph. 

