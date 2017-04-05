News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
NATO Secretary General demands increase in defense spending
13:12, 05.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Germany and other European nations to increase their defense budget, DW reported.

He noted that it is not about pleasing the U.S. and about the security of Europe. According to him, it is because of Europe's close proximity to areas of conflict including Russia, Syria and Iraq, that boosting defense expenditure is essential.

Germany currently budgets about 1.2% of its GDP for military spending. Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the goal of spending 2% of the nation's GDP on military expenditures was not "reachable" or “desirable.”

A Social Democrat colleague of Gabriel's, MP Hans-Peter Bartels who specializes in military policy, recently suggested 1.5% of GDP as a more realistic target for German military spending.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO office closed in Tashkent
Interaction with the republics will be carried out directly from Brussels...
NATO will not fight with Russia over Abkhazia or Ossetia
Russian armed forces will not stop Georgia’s accession to NATO…
 Tillerson again urges NATO member states to increase their defense budget
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has again urged the NATO member states to increase their defense budget…
 US Senate ratifies Montenegro's membership to NATO
The US Senate ratified Montenegro’s application to access the NATO..
Russia-NATO Council meeting will be held on March 30
Russia-NATO Council meeting at the level of ambassadors will be held on March 30 at the NATO’s headquarters in Brussels…
 White House dismisses reports on Trump handing bill to Merkel
The Times newspaper of Great Britain had earlier reported that the US president had presented the German chancellor an invoice for money her country “owed” NATO for defending it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news