More than 500,000 Americans demand from Melania Trump to move to White House

More than 500,000 Americans have signed a petition calling for Melania Trump to move to the White House or pay for her own security costs as the U.S. taxpayers are paying a huge amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, The Independent reported.
The petition “Make Melania Trump stay in the White House or pay for the expenses herself” was published on Change.org website. By the present moment it was signed by 516,691 people.
“The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City. As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded,” the text of petition reads.