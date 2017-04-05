Armenian communists: Officially results of Communist Party are far from reality

YEREVAN. – The official results of the Communist Party of Armenia are far from reality, Leader of the Communist Party of Armenia (CPA), Tachat Sargsyan told Armenian News — NEWS.am.

“Of course, till the election day all had an opinion that the Communist Party of Armenia would be elected to the parliament, as the people's spirit during campaign proved that. However, the current figures are improbable – only 0.75%. It's very, very far from reality. Of course, we know that elections were unfair. Proceeding from difficult economic and social situation, people had to take a few cents,” Sargsyan complained.

“Everything was normal until the elections: the media was very unbiased, and the authorities did not exert any pressure. We did not even suspect that this could happen,” he added.

Asked what happened during the voting day, Sargsyan noted: “I cannot say. Ask those who counted the votes. I only know that the people were in a very difficult situation: in fact, they were either forced or bribed. But the fact that elections in general were biased, is beyond doubts.”

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia has publicized the preliminary results of the National Assembly election, and which are as follows: Republican Party of Armenia – 49.12% (58 seats), Tsaurkyan Bloc – 27.32% (31 seats), Yelk [Way Out] Bloc – 7.77% (9 seats), and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party – 6.57% (7 seats).

The other five political forces that ran for parliament, however, failed to pass the minimum threshold for winning parliamentary seats, including the Communist Party of Armenia - 0.75% .

According to the CEC preliminary data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.