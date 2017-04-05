ARF: Unexpected high Armenia voter turnout needs special consideration

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly election on Sunday was the first test of Armenia’s parliamentary and electoral systems, with a task of forming a new political culture and putting a new beginning.

The aforesaid is noted in statement by the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.

Also, the statement noted that demagogic ideas were not accepted during this election, the political arena had crystallized, but the unexpected high voter turnout needs a special consideration.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia has publicized the preliminary results of the National Assembly election, and which are as follows: Republican Party of Armenia – 49.12% (58 seats), Tsaurkyan Bloc – 27.32% (31 seats), Yelk [Way Out] Bloc – 7.77% (9 seats), and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party – 6.57% (7 seats).

The other five political forces that ran for parliament, however, failed to pass the minimum threshold for winning parliamentary seats.

According to the CEC preliminary data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.