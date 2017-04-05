ORO: Armenian new parliament is illegitimate

YEREVAN. – Armenia's new parliament elected on Sunday is illegitimate, head of the election campaign headquarters of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) Bloc, vice-chairman of the opposition Heritage Party Board, Armen Martirosyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, they will continue their activities in any case.

“The new authorities will be able neither to protect the national interests, to ensure progress on Karabakh issue, nor to carry out economic reforms,” Martirosyan noted.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia has publicized the preliminary results of the National Assembly election, and which are as follows: Republican Party of Armenia – 49.12% (58 seats), Tsaurkyan Bloc – 27.32% (31 seats), Yelk [Way Out] Bloc – 7.77% (9 seats), and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party – 6.57% (7 seats).

The other five political forces that ran for parliament, however, failed to pass the minimum threshold for winning parliamentary seats, including the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) Bloc - 2.7%.

According to the CEC preliminary data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.