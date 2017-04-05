Republican Party of Armenia, ARF to form coalition government again?

YEREVAN. – Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Gagik Minasyan did not rule out the possibility of their forming a coalition government again with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.

“The Republican Party executive body meeting will be held tomorrow, during which this matter will be discussed,” Minasyan told reporters on Wednesday. “In my personal view, if we [RPA] form a coalition with the ARF, first and foremost our state can gain from Republican-Dashnaktsutyun collaboration; this will be very useful for our country and people. Also, in this case, we will have a greater importance in Parliament.”

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia has publicized the preliminary results of the National Assembly election, and which are as follows: Republican Party of Armenia – 49.12% (58 seats), Tsaurkyan Bloc – 27.32% (31 seats), Yelk [Way Out] Bloc – 7.77% (9 seats), and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party – 6.57% (7 seats).

The other five political forces that ran for parliament, however, failed to pass the minimum thresholds for winning parliamentary seats.

According to the CEC preliminary data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.