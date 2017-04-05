News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Military expert: War in Karabakh conflict zone will continue
15:26, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – War in the Karabakh conflict zone will continue, a military expert and retired Armenian intelligence officer Vova Vartanov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, aggravation, similar to April events, is always possible, taking into account serious military and technical buildup in the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“All this will lead to the fact that they intensify the attacks. But there will be no more unexpected actions like it happened last April. They must be fools to do the same again,” Vartanov noted, emphasizing that the Armenian side is very well equipped technically now.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline
The world-renowned Diaspora Armenian cultural figures got familiarized with the social and living conditions of the Artsakh soldiers at the military positions …
 France calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to abide by commitment to establish trust-building measures
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France has issued a statement…
 MFA: Moscow hopes parties to Karabakh conflict will return to negotiation table
She recalled that April 5 marks exactly a year since the achievement of agreement on halting the large-scale military actions on the contact line...
 Analyst: Karabakh conflict does not have negotiated solution
As per Papyan, however, Azerbaijan has numerous vulnerabilities…
 Hollande: France will actively work toward Karabakh conflict settlement
As an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair…
 OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
It passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news