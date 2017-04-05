Military expert: War in Karabakh conflict zone will continue

YEREVAN. – War in the Karabakh conflict zone will continue, a military expert and retired Armenian intelligence officer Vova Vartanov told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, aggravation, similar to April events, is always possible, taking into account serious military and technical buildup in the Azerbaijani armed forces.
“All this will lead to the fact that they intensify the attacks. But there will be no more unexpected actions like it happened last April. They must be fools to do the same again,” Vartanov noted, emphasizing that the Armenian side is very well equipped technically now.