Murder trial of Armenian soldier killed in Turkey to be examined at civil court

The trial into the murder of Istanbul-Armenian soldier Sevag Şahin Balıkçı, who was killed on April 24, 2011 by a fellow soldier while serving in the Turkish army, will continue at a court in Batman Province of Turkey.

After the coup attempt that had occurred in the country on the evening of July 15 of the year past, military courts in Turkey were abolished with a special order, according to Hürriyet daily of the country.

As a result, it was learned that the aforesaid trial, which was held at Diyarbakir Military Court, was to be transferred to Kozluk district civil court of Batman Province.

Balıkçı’s parents argue that their son was killed for being Armenian.