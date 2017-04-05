News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Canadian Armenians hold campaign entitled “Turkey: Thirty Days of Shame”
20:07, 05.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

On April 3, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) launched a media campaign entitled “Turkey: Thirty Days of Shame.”

The campaign is aimed at informing Canadians about Turkey’s continuous denial of the Armenian Genocide, highlighting the fact that Turkey continues to blatantly and consistently violate human rights, threatening regional and global peace, The Armenian Weekly reports.

For the entire April, every weekday the ANCC will post one article, video, or human rights report highlighting Turkey’s continuing disrespect for human rights and Erdoğan ruling regime’s efforts to silence its gross violations with propaganda, political bullying, and misinformation.

Postings will also relate to such topics as political freedoms, freedom of speech and expression, President Erdogan’s corrupt regime, and Turkey’s continuous denial of the Armenian Genocide.

“Day by day, through the media and other sources, Canadians are becoming more familiar with the true face of the state of Turkey. It’s dismal human rights record, disregard to democracy and the rule of law and its state-sponsored policies of political intimidation and discrimination have become defining characteristics of Recep Tayip Erdogan’s regime, urging the international community to reconsider its policies towards Turkey,” stated ANCC president Shahen Mirakian.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Capitol Hill hosts Armenian Genocide remembrance event
The participants called to reject the gag-rule that Ankara has long enforced against honest American commemoration…
 Senator Schumer, attorney Mark Geragos to speak at Armenian Genocide commemoration in NY
Events leading up to the commemoration include a genocide awareness walk-a-thon…
 Armenian Genocide banner installed above Bay Bridge
The local Armenian community members contributed to pay for the banner...
 Aram I confers on preparations for Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary commemorations
A delegation from the three Armenian traditional political parties visited the Catholicos of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia…
 Turkey university revokes honorary doctorate degree of person behind Armenian Genocide Resolution in Germany
Bundestag member and German Turk Cem Özdemir is a proponent of, and preacher for, genocide recognition
 Los Angeles County proclaims April as “Armenian History Month”
The Board of Supervisors recognizes the vast contribution of the Armenian community…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news