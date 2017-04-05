Canadian Armenians hold campaign entitled “Turkey: Thirty Days of Shame”

On April 3, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) launched a media campaign entitled “Turkey: Thirty Days of Shame.”

The campaign is aimed at informing Canadians about Turkey’s continuous denial of the Armenian Genocide, highlighting the fact that Turkey continues to blatantly and consistently violate human rights, threatening regional and global peace, The Armenian Weekly reports.

For the entire April, every weekday the ANCC will post one article, video, or human rights report highlighting Turkey’s continuing disrespect for human rights and Erdoğan ruling regime’s efforts to silence its gross violations with propaganda, political bullying, and misinformation.

Postings will also relate to such topics as political freedoms, freedom of speech and expression, President Erdogan’s corrupt regime, and Turkey’s continuous denial of the Armenian Genocide.

“Day by day, through the media and other sources, Canadians are becoming more familiar with the true face of the state of Turkey. It’s dismal human rights record, disregard to democracy and the rule of law and its state-sponsored policies of political intimidation and discrimination have become defining characteristics of Recep Tayip Erdogan’s regime, urging the international community to reconsider its policies towards Turkey,” stated ANCC president Shahen Mirakian.