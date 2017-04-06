Analyst: New Armenian parliament must realize responsibility for national security

YEREVAN. - The new Armenian parliament must realize threat to national security.
Head of the Chair of Political Institutions and Processes of the International Relations Department of the Yerevan State University (YSU), political scientist Garik Keryan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In his words, if the deputies continue engaging in political imitation and rest till the next elections, the consequences will be very serious. “Our adversaries have a 9 million population. It should be kept in mind what tasks we have to solve. These are threats not to 1-2 political figures but to the entire Armenia,” Keryan said.