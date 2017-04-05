News
Serj Tankian: I hope it will not take long for my solo concert in Artsakh
15:23, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Culture

Famous musician Serj Tankian, who is founder and lead singer of the world-renowned American Armenian rock band System of a Down (SOAD), told ARTSAKHpress news agency that he hoped to soon have a solo concert in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

Tankian said he wanted very much to come to Artsakh one day to play music, and if he could, to bring other artists, too.

As per the famous musician, however, the most important thing now is to speak about and present Nagorno-Karabakh. Tankian added that everybody should know that Artsakh is a very beautiful country, and its people await everyone with a smile and great love.

During his trip to the NKR, Serj Tankian also visited a military unit and attended a ceremony of presenting new apartments in Arajamugh village of Hadrut Region.

In this connection, Tankian said even though he had attended the opening of various events, this was event the most emotional one for him because Armenian families were to live in these apartments, and for which he was very happy.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
