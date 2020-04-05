Charles Aznavour: Armenia needs help

Armenia needs help, it is a small country which is surrounded by other countries: some friends, some enemies, Famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour said during a Russian evening talk show.
Legendary chansonnier noted that proceeds from the concert in Moscow will be donated to “Aznavour for Armenia” charity foundation.
“Armenia needs help. It is a small country which is surrounded by other countries: some friends, some enemies. I would like to see only friends around ... The main thing, a person should remain a human being,” Aznavour said.
Asked, what the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame means for him, Charles responded: “When I am given something, I accept it. At first, a lot of bad things were said about me in France, and now, I accept everything that I am given to take revenge. This is a great revenge.”