Newsfeed
Charles Aznavour: Armenia needs help
15:51, 05.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Society, Culture


Armenia needs help, it is  a small country which is surrounded by other countries: some friends, some enemies, Famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour said during a Russian evening talk show.

Legendary chansonnier noted that proceeds from the concert in Moscow will be donated to “Aznavour for Armenia” charity foundation.

“Armenia needs help. It is a small country which is surrounded by other countries: some friends, some enemies. I would like to see only friends around ... The main thing, a person should remain a human being,” Aznavour said.

Asked, what the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame means for him, Charles responded: “When I am given something, I accept it. At first, a lot of bad things were said about me in France, and now,  I accept everything that I am given to take revenge. This is a great revenge.”

 

 

