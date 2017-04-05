News
Report: ECHR awarded over €93,000 to applicants in cases concerning Armenia
16:46, 05.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At least ten new cases were launched in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2016, which is two more than in the previous year, Council of Europe’s Execution of judgments annual report for 2016 says.

According to the report, 16 cases concerning Armenia were terminated in 2016 while there are 19 pending cases now.

Last year the ECHR awarded €93,585 to applicants in cases concerning Armenia,this amount decreased more than twice as compared to 2015 with €234,820.

The report emphasizes that Armenia paid compensation in 10 cases last year.

At the moment, the main cases involving Armenia are the cases of Ashot Harutyunyan  (inadequate medical care in detention; practice of placing accused in a metal cage during trial), Chiragov and others (impossibility for displaced persons to gain access, in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to their homes and properties in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories – lack of effective remedies) and the case of  Virabyan (ill-treatment and torture in police custody and ineffective investigations).

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
