OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Hadrut Region, near Karakhanbeyli.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), and staff-member of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG), Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Farrelli (Ireland), the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was held by staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Peter Svedberg (Sweden), personal assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and head of the OSCE HLPG, Colonel Hans Lampalzer (Austria).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded.

From the Nagorno-Karabakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.