Nalbandian: Armenian-Chinese relations are as deep-rooted as history of both peoples

YEREVAN. – The foreign ministers of Armenia and China, Edward Nalbandian and Wang Yi, have exchanged messages on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In his message, Nalbandian noted that Armenian-Chinese relations were as deep-rooted as the history of both peoples, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that interstate cooperation between the two countries had expanded over the course of this quarter century. The FM stressed that Armenia lauds the ongoing close cooperation with China. Also, he stated that the foreign ministries of both countries play an important role in the implementation of the high-level agreements between the two countries.
In his respective message, Wang noted that Chinese-Armenian relations had stably developed within the past 25 year. The Chinese FM highlighted that the political trust between Armenia and China was continuously strengthening, and significant results were achieved in collaboration. Furthermore, he stressed that China considered Armenia as an important partner in cooperation. In addition, the Chinese FM noted that he stands ready to make joint efforts to strengthen cooperation between the MFAs of both countries.