Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
17:05, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.56/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.38 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 516.88 (up by AMD 0.99), that of one British pound was AMD 604.92 (up by AMD 1.73), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.65 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 285.72, AMD 19,592.88 and AMD 14,924.65, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
