News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Analyst: Karabakh conflict does not have negotiated solution
18:09, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not have a negotiated solution.

Ambassador Ara Papyan, Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist, said the above-said at a press conference on Wednesday. In his words, this needs to be accepted.

“Let’s think of an alternative to how to deal with this matter,” stressed Papyan. “[Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev is an ‘honest’ guy; he always speaks ‘honestly.’ ‘[He says] I’ll resolve the matter the following way: with your extermination; not Karabakh’s, but Armenia’s extermination.” 

As per the analyst, however, Azerbaijan has numerous vulnerabilities.

“Unlike us [Armenia], the Azerbaijani society is internally divided into religious and ethnic groups,” added Ara Papyan. “Let’s work with them; that is, let’s give a disproportionate response to the Azerbaijani side.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline
The world-renowned Diaspora Armenian cultural figures got familiarized with the social and living conditions of the Artsakh soldiers at the military positions …
 France calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to abide by commitment to establish trust-building measures
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France has issued a statement…
 MFA: Moscow hopes parties to Karabakh conflict will return to negotiation table
She recalled that April 5 marks exactly a year since the achievement of agreement on halting the large-scale military actions on the contact line...
 Hollande: France will actively work toward Karabakh conflict settlement
As an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair…
 OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
It passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded…
 Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan deliberately deepens mistrust between parties
It not only rejects these proposals, but also disrupts any initiative aimed at excluding the possibility of resumption of hostilities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news