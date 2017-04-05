Analyst: Karabakh conflict does not have negotiated solution

YEREVAN. – The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not have a negotiated solution.
Ambassador Ara Papyan, Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist, said the above-said at a press conference on Wednesday. In his words, this needs to be accepted.
“Let’s think of an alternative to how to deal with this matter,” stressed Papyan. “[Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev is an ‘honest’ guy; he always speaks ‘honestly.’ ‘[He says] I’ll resolve the matter the following way: with your extermination; not Karabakh’s, but Armenia’s extermination.”
As per the analyst, however, Azerbaijan has numerous vulnerabilities.
“Unlike us [Armenia], the Azerbaijani society is internally divided into religious and ethnic groups,” added Ara Papyan. “Let’s work with them; that is, let’s give a disproportionate response to the Azerbaijani side.”