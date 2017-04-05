News
Hollande: France will actively work toward Karabakh conflict settlement
17:43, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

France will continue its active work toward the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The abovementioned is noted in French President François Hollande’s message to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Rest assured that France, being an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, will actively work and fulfill its obligations regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, which will be to the benefit of the entire region,” reads the message by Hollande.

