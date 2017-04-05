Turkey demines areas bordering Armenia, Iran, with EU, UN funding (PHOTOS)

Turkey launched a demining project in the areas bordering Armenia, Iran and Azerbaijan. The project is financed by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), Hurriyet Daily News reported.
Operations have already begun near Ararat Mount. It was noted that special equipment and specially trained dogs are used during the demining processes.
A South African firm will conduct the mine-clearing works. Company officials said a total of 15 square kilometers will be cleared of 222,000 mines in 511 areas near the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Iranian borders.