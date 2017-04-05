Council of Economic Commission will consider Moldova's application for observer status with EEC

Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced on his Facebook page that the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission had decided to consider Moldova's application for observer status with the EEC.
"Today there was held a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The council decided to consider our application for the observer status under the Eurasian Economic Union during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held on April 14 in Bishkek. Thus, next week, the Republic of Moldova can get an observer status with the EEC," he wrote.