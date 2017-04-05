News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Volume of passenger transportations via two airports of Armenia increases by 23.6%
17:40, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - The volume of passenger transportations via Yerevan’s Zvartnots and Gyumri’s Shirak airports amounted to 480,198 n January-March 2017, which exceeds the index for the same months of last year by 23.6 percent. 

In March, the volume of passenger transportations via the two airports exceeded the index for the same month in 2016 by 27.3 percent, the press-service of the General Department of Civil Aviation informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The volume of passenger transportations via Zvartnots international airport of Yerevan amounted to 165,512 people this March, that number constituting 5058 people in Shirak.

As compared to the analogous period of last year, the volume of passenger transportations via Zvartnots airport in January-March 2017 increased by 21.2 percent.

 

The volume of cargo transportations via Zvartnots international airport amounted to 4894 in January-March 2017, which exceeds the index for those months in 2016 by 78.6 percent.

The volume of cargo transportations via Shirak airport in January-March of the current year exceeded the indexes for the same months of 2016 by 266.8 percent. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate is also rising in the country…
 Armenia finance ministry wants to contribute to economic growth
If new funds appear in the budget, the ministry will direct them to capital expenditures…
 Yerevan international airport receives 8,100 Iranians during Nowruz
During last year’s Nowruz holidays, however, a total of 5,300 Iranian tourists had arrived in Zvartnots…
 Armenia PM: Turkmenistan delegation will come for serious work
It is indispensable to prepare in the best way for this visit…
Armenia official: We will work 10-12 hours, also on Saturdays
We have set a higher benchmark than there could have been in such conditions…
 Armenian PM: Ministers will have to report to society on work regularly
He instructed the heads of executive bodies of Armenia to submit reports on performance of these tasks for 2016 within a week...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news