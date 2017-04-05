Volume of passenger transportations via two airports of Armenia increases by 23.6%

YEREVAN. - The volume of passenger transportations via Yerevan’s Zvartnots and Gyumri’s Shirak airports amounted to 480,198 n January-March 2017, which exceeds the index for the same months of last year by 23.6 percent.

In March, the volume of passenger transportations via the two airports exceeded the index for the same month in 2016 by 27.3 percent, the press-service of the General Department of Civil Aviation informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The volume of passenger transportations via Zvartnots international airport of Yerevan amounted to 165,512 people this March, that number constituting 5058 people in Shirak.

As compared to the analogous period of last year, the volume of passenger transportations via Zvartnots airport in January-March 2017 increased by 21.2 percent.

The volume of cargo transportations via Zvartnots international airport amounted to 4894 in January-March 2017, which exceeds the index for those months in 2016 by 78.6 percent.

The volume of cargo transportations via Shirak airport in January-March of the current year exceeded the indexes for the same months of 2016 by 266.8 percent.