Sister of Russian citizen of Armenian descent arrested in Baku turns to Russian MFA

Marianna Mirzoyan, the sister of Russian citizen of Armenian descent, Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan, who has been arrested on a false charge in Baku, has turned to the Russian MFA spokesman Maria Zakharova.
Marianna Mirzoyan talked to Marat Ueldanov-Galstyan on March 31. During the phone conversation, part of which Marianna posted on the Internet, the complained that he can no longer tolerate the arrest.
“I sent the phone conversation recording to Maria Zakharova via Facebook. There has been no answer yet,” Mirzoyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The sister of the arrestee has already applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the framework of Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.
He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors
According to Russian media outlets, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan proposed the relatives of the arrestee to treat with understanding the peculiarities of that country, where “the Armenian descent makes it extremely difficult to defend him.”
The charge on drug trafficking is used by Azerbaijan in respect of political prisoners or personae non grata.