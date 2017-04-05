News
Security beefed up at Yerevan metro
17:59, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Control has been beefed up at all the stations of Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan metro, spokesman for the metro, Ninel Vardanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“After the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro, the Yerevan police considered it necessary to strengthen the control of the metro in order to ensure the security of each citizen,” she said.

According to Vardanyan, the police are checking the bags of suspicious persons and examining the videos of the surveillance cameras.

On Monday a blast occurred on a train leaving the Technology Institute station and heading to the Sennaya Ploshad station. Another blast at Ploschad Vosstaniya station was prevented. According to the latest information, 14 people were killed and another 45 hospitalized as a result of the blast. 

