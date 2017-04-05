News
Armenia’s IT companies present results of their participation in ICANN58 and CEBIT2017
18:25, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Boris Demirkhanyan, on Wednesday received the representatives of Armenian IT companies, who returned from ICANN58 and CEBIT 2017 events.

The delegates of Armenian IT companies, who took part in ICANN 58 held in Copenhagen on March 11-16 and CEBIT 2014 held in Hannover on March 20-24, shared their impressions and achieved success with the deputy minister.

Demirkhanyan stressed that the companies’ experience in participating in such large-scale events is very useful in the context of having a pavilion of Armenia in those exhibitions in the future as well.

CEBIT is one of the largest technological events, which is attended by over 3000 participating companies. This year a delegation composed of 24 representatives from 19 companies left for the exhibition from Armenia under the leadership of ARMIX foundation.

The main directions of the event this year included virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technologies and cybersecurity. 

According to the Armenian participants, the Armenian companies have competitive products to present to the European market in several of these spheres.

ARMIX foundation director, Vahan Hovsepyan, attached importance to the joint participation on behalf of the country in similar events, which will contribute to raising the IT rating of Armenia in the international sphere. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
