Tillerson to visit Moscow on April 11-12
19:30, 05.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Moscow on April 11-12, reads the Russian Foreign Ministry website. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary Rex Tillerson will discuss urgent issues of international security, which require joint efforts of the international community.

According to the report of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the upmost important issue is terrorism and the fight against terrorist groups, the settlement of Syrian, the Palestinian-Israeli, Lebanese, and other conflicts, as well as de-escalation of the situation in the Korean Peninsula. The meeting will bring up issues of the implementation of Minsk agreements, as well as arms control issues.

The Russian side hopes, that Tillerson’s visit will help to develop a path of stable development of Russian-American relations and will increase the level of mutual understanding.

