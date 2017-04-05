Moscow will not accept draft of UN Security Council resolution on Syrian Chemical Attack

Moscow will not accept a draft of the UN Security Council resolution on the chemical attack in Idlib, stated the Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova, reports RIA Novosti. The resolution was suggested by Britain, France, and the United States.

"I would like to point out that the text of the resolution is absolutely unacceptable. It’s flawed, since it predicts the results of the investigation and pinpoints to the culprit, which is according to the document Damascus, from the very beginning," said Zakharova.

In addition, Zakharova called the draft as carelessly prepared. "The project is hastily prepared, and it is distinguished by extreme carelessness. It’s is not proper to suggest the Security Council to confirm such a project," she said.