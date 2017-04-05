News
Date of considering complaint of Armenian defendant in Igla smuggling case not yet known
22:00, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The day of considering the complaint of the defendant in the case related to smuggling of Igla air missile system to Armenia, Sanasar Gabrielyan, is not known yet.

His attorney, Karapet Aghajanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the Court of Appeals has not yet appointed a day for considering the complaint.

Sanasar Gabrielyan has been charged under Article 235(2) and 235-1 (2) of the Armenian Criminal Code.

Former Karabakh Defense Minister Samvel Babayan is also involved in the case as a defendant. 

