Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting to be held in Bishkek on April 14

The next meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council will be held on April 14 in Bishkek, reports the press service of the EEC.

Today the EEC Council discussed issues related to customs and trade policy. A special attention was paid to international economic co-operation with third countries. The parties approved the draft report “on implementation of the main directions of activities of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2015-2016" to be introduced to the presidents of the EEC countries.

The prime ministers of the EEC countries accepted the drafts of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union on the main landmarks in the macroeconomics of the member states for 2017-2018 and on making changes into regulations of the Eurasian Economic Commission. In case the presidents of the member states approve amendments to the regulation, the EEC Council will be endowed with new powers to make decisions in the customs sphere. The amendments to the regulation will enter into force after the approval together with the EEU Customs Code.

The agenda of the Eurasian Economic Council also includes consideration of Moldova’s application for being granted an observer status in the EEC. The parties also discussed the issue of cooperation with Iran, which will be discussed in the upcoming meeting in Bishkek.