News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting to be held in Bishkek on April 14
21:06, 05.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The next meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council will be held on April 14 in Bishkek, reports the press service of the EEC.

Today the EEC Council discussed issues related to customs and trade policy. A special attention was paid to international economic co-operation with third countries. The parties approved the draft report “on implementation of the main directions of activities of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2015-2016" to be introduced to the presidents of the EEC countries.

The prime ministers of the EEC countries accepted the drafts of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union on the main landmarks in the macroeconomics of the member states for 2017-2018 and on making changes into regulations of the Eurasian Economic Commission. In case the presidents of the member states approve amendments to the regulation, the EEC Council will be endowed with new powers to make decisions in the customs sphere. The amendments to the regulation will enter into force after the approval together with the EEU Customs Code.

The agenda of the Eurasian Economic Council also includes consideration of Moldova’s application for being granted an observer status in the EEC. The parties also discussed the issue of cooperation with Iran, which will be discussed in the upcoming meeting in Bishkek.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Economist: There is no political force that can withdraw Armenia from EAEU
This will lead to a collapse, as the EAEU is not an economic, but a political project...
Eurasian Commission: Armenia opens its market of public procurements for EAEU countries
Overall, Armenia applies 2 barriers, 6 exclusions and 33 limitations...
 Putin and Lukashenko will discuss common market of EEU
It is expected that the heads of the states will discuss about the single market and the issues of avoiding wrong actions…
 Iranian President arrives in Moscow
The plane of the Iranian Hasan Rouhani has landed in Moscow airport Vnukovo 2…
 Ambassador: Armenia is satisfied with its choice in favor of EAEU
He recalled that Yerevan held talks with the EU on the associated agreements but “we made a conscious choice in favor of the Eurasian integration”...
 Sargsyan: Armenia interested in the advancement of Eurasian Union
Armenians would once feel that this was a right decision...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news