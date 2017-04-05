MFA: Moscow hopes parties to Karabakh conflict will return to negotiation table

MOSCOW. - Moscow hopes the parties to the Karabakh conflict will return to the negotiation table and resume the dialogue aimed at reaching sustainable settlement, Spokesperson for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, stated Wednesday.

She recalled that April 5 marks exactly a year since the achievement of agreement on halting the large-scale military actions on the contact line in the Karabakh conflict zone.

“This was the most serious violation of ceasefire agreement of 1994. Active efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the conflict zone and creation of conditions for advancing the peaceful process were exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and international organizations.

In particular, summits on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement held in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016 were dedicated to that topic. The work in this direction is underway at all levels.

We hope that all the sides will return to the negotiation table and resume the dialogue aimed at reaching sustainable settlement,” Zakharova noted.