News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
MFA: Moscow hopes parties to Karabakh conflict will return to negotiation table
20:10, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

MOSCOW. - Moscow hopes the parties to the Karabakh conflict will return to the negotiation table and resume the dialogue aimed at reaching sustainable settlement, Spokesperson for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, stated Wednesday.

She recalled that April 5 marks exactly a year since the achievement of agreement on halting the large-scale military actions on the contact line in the Karabakh conflict zone.

“This was the most serious violation of ceasefire agreement of 1994. Active efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the conflict zone and creation of conditions for advancing the peaceful process were exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and international organizations.

In particular, summits on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement held in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016 were dedicated to that topic. The work in this direction is underway at all levels.

We hope that all the sides will return to the negotiation table and resume the dialogue aimed at reaching sustainable settlement,” Zakharova noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
It passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded…
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Authorities of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members...
 Armenia President: Election observers must have impartial approach
Sargsyan received a delegation from the OSCE election short-term observation mission…
Chatham House analyst: Situation in Karabakh is more dangerous than a year ago
In his words, strategies of conflict are clearly visible across the divide...
 Armenia FM and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Vice-President discuss upcoming elections
During the meeting views were exchanged on the preparation work to the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for April 2...
 OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs: Presidents expressed commitment to continue talks
The main purpose of the Co-Chairs' visits to the region was to receive the most current detailed political and military information…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news