UN urges Saudi authorities not to destroy historic district of Awamia village

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights called on Saudi authorities not to destroy the historic district of Awamia village in the eastern part of the country. The area is surrounded by mosques, markets, farms, and administrative buildings. This district, which has a history of 400 years, is a unique cultural and historical heritage monument.
In addition, experts point out, that the measures of resettlement and compensation of the population are not adequate. Moreover, the authorities cut off electricity to exert pressure on residents. To demolish the historic district is a part of an extensive reconstruction project, which does not envisage construction of new houses.