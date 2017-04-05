Reception over 25th anniversary of Armenian-Chinese diplomatic relations held in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday attended a reception dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China.
The event was attended by President of Armenian Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan, Government members, National Assembly deputies, as well as heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia.
An envelope-cancellation ceremony dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations was held as well.
FM Nalbandian and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong made a welcome address.
In his speech, FM Nalbandian noted that the anniversary will be celebrated by a number of solemn events, which will be organized in two respective countries to reflect the high level of quarter century of strong friendship ties between Armenia and China.
“Looking back at the ties between the Republic of Armenian and the Chinese People’s Party, we can record with satisfaction that we are confidently moving forward by this path, continuously enriching it with various memorable events.
The high-level political dialogue is successfully underway: close cooperation has been formed in international platforms; a wide legal framework has been established; the economic cooperation is growing and the inter-parliamentary, decentralized, cultural and scientific and educational ties are developing.
Certainly, all these achievements are based on the arrangements reached between the leaders of Armenia and China, being aimed at the widening and deepening of our inclusive and multi-layer cooperation, as well as the continuous efforts exerted and joint productive work carried out in the directions pre-determined by them. In this connection, I would like to especially stress the state visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to China in 2015 and his meeting with President Xi Jinping,” Nalbandian stated.