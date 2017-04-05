Chinese Ambassador: Commodity turnover with Armenia has greatly increased during 25 years

YEREVAN. - The parliamentary elections held successfully in Armenia will result in changes in the state structure.
Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong said the aforementioned in his speech at the reception held Wednesday on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Armenia.
In his words, currently China and Armenia are passing through an important stage of development in their respective countries. “The 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations are years of continuous expansion of trade and economic cooperation. If in the first years of establishment of relations the commodity turnover [between our states] amounted to only $400,000, in 2016 that index reached 454 million, this meaning increase in the commodity turnover by over thousand times,” the diplomat noted.
He also underscored the deepening of humanitarian ties between the states, adding that the Chinese side is deeply satisfied with “the enormous achievements in the development of bilateral cooperation.”
“We sincerely wish prosperity to the Republic of Armenia and wellbeing to its people,” the Ambassador said.
During the event, the Chinese Ambassador and Armenian FM cancelled a stamp dedicated to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.