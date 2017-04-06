Newspaper: Top 3 on Armenia ruling party election list will not stay in Parliament

YEREVAN. – Vigen Sargsyan, Taron Margaryan and Arpine Hovhannisyan, who were the top three on the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) list for the parliamentary election on April 2, will not stay in the National Assembly, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“All three will maintain their positions in the executive [branch of power in the Republic of Armenia (RA)].

“Vigen Sargsyan will definitely continue heading the RA Defense Ministry, at least until spring next year.

“Taron Margaryan is going to head the RPA Yerevan Council list. He plans to stay in the office of Mayor of Yerevan, for the next five years, too.

“As for Arpine Hovhannisyan, she is the most beloved minister of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, and therefore she, according to our information, will be reappointed to the office of RA Minister of Justice,” wrote Zhamanak.